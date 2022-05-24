NORTH ADAMS — Recently, Northern Berkshire EMS Lt. Dan Gigliotti was working to give a patient an epinephrine infusion in an ambulance. He was able to do it, but it would have been a lot easier with an IV infusion pump. "With a pump, it sets the rate," Gigliotti said, "and regulates the conditions." Giving an exact dose while in the back of a vehicle traveling down a bumpy Berkshire road can be a challenge, he said.
Soon, it will be easier. Northern Berkshire EMS bought IV infusion pumps designed for emergency responders with money donated by resident Chris Lemanski.
“Some good luck came my way," Lemanski said. "I wanted to share my good fortune with other people. I wanted the money to stay right here in town. That was the best bet — to give it to the ambulance service. Everyone in town and the surrounding communities can benefit from this as well.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Lemanski and about a dozen people gathered in the Northern Berkshire EMS garage to celebrate the donation, an event complete with a cake made to look like an IV pump.
Lemanski did not want to disclose the specific amount she donated, but said it was "sizeable."
The funding was enough to purchase nine pumps, said John Meaney, chief of the Northern Berkshire EMS. “Each ambulance will be able to carry a pump, which is very helpful," he said. "This is a much safer route for our patients having these. It also allows us to expand and have additional medications."
Though EMS wanted the pumps, they weren't able to fit into the budget, Meaney said.
Lemanski has lived in the city for nearly ten years. “I don't want to live anywhere else. I love my mountains," she said. "The good lord took extra care when he made the Berkshires.”
Her love for the city made her want to donate to it.
"If some good luck comes your way, let’s share it."