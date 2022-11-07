NORTH ADAMS — Several balloons were tied to the side of Doris Cote's Church Street home. “Hugs & prayers,” one read. The message “I love you” adorned two others.

Neighbors remember Cote as a sweet and friendly person. The news of her death shocked the quiet neighborhood.

A police car outside of the home recently was an odd sight, neighbor John Lord said. He grew up in the neighborhood and now lives down the street, and he had never seen a police car outside her house before.

Doris took frequent walks in her neighborhood and would always stop to say hello, said Lord and his girlfriend Dorothea Haskins. She had a “cheery way about her,” Haskins said. Everyone in the neighborhood knew her, Lord said.

“It was a pleasure knowing someone as sweet as Doris,” Haskins said. “Our hearts go out to the family. … It’s a horrible tragedy.”

Cote's granddaughter, Kelsie Cote, 26, pleaded not guilty on Monday to multiple charges in connection with Cote's death.

Neighbors were surprised to learn of Kelsie Cote's arrest in the case.

“It almost seems there’s no way she’s done that,” said Brianna Lord, John Lord’s daughter who went to school with Kelsie Cote and described her as “tiny, sweet, harmless.”

“It doesn’t match up to the person we know,” Haskins said.

Graziana Ramsden has been Doris Cote’s neighbor for about 20 years.

“I was very much taken aback by the news of her death,” Ramsden said on Monday.

Like Haskins and the Lords, she also remembers seeing Doris Cote taking walks in the neighborhood, often with her husband, Ray, before he died early this year.

“She was always very kind, very jovial. Always in a good mood, both of them,” Ramsden said. “We will remember her as someone who was truly a wonderful neighbor.”

Ramsden, originally from Italy and a language professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, learned about the community through Cote.

“She would tell me some North Adams local history from a personal point of view of her own. That's fun,” Ramsden said. “I think that it’s always interesting to hear local stories by people who have lived them — it gives you a completely different perspective as an outsider.”