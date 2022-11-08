For the second year, a drive to gather Christmas gifts for local teens in Northern Berkshires is underway

Gills Point S Tire & Auto is hosting its second annual Teen Christmas Drive. It’s the only gift drive in the Northern Berkshires focusing on the 13- to 17-year-old age group.
“We are working with both Drury and Hoosac high schools this year, along with parents from last year, to help teens in need in the North Adams, Adams, and Cheshire area,” said Jessica Perrin, general manager of the Gills Point S Tire & Auto shop located in North Adams.
“We have donation locations set up around North Adams and Adam with our main location being Gills Point S Tire & Auto at 558 Curran Highway,” she added. “We are asking for cash donations as well as unwrapped gifts. We also have a gift suggestion tree setup to help with shopping ideas or specific teen needs.”
Donors can take a tag and purchase the suggested items. Volunteers will also be checking in with local businesses for donations.
“Last year we got many gift certificates for haircuts, manicures and food,” Perin said. “Any and all donations are welcome and we are hoping local businesses will contact us and be a part of this great program.”
Last year, the drive raise almost $2000 and helped more than 22 teens in the area. The goal this year is to double the number of recipients.
In addition to the drop-off point at the shop, arrangements can be made for pickup by calling 413-663-9250.
Donations can be dropped off anytime through Dec. 14.