Recent Drury grad serious injured in Florida crash over the weekend

ADAMS — A recent Drury High School graduate remains hospitalized after suffering severe head injuries, a broken leg and a broken elbow in a car crash early Saturday in Florida.
Damien Weldon, of Adams, has since regained consciousness, although he is expected to remain at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for “a while,” according to his mother, Kerrie Weldon. He graduated from Drury last Thursday.
“By some miracle he is alive and I am beyond grateful and lucky to be sitting by my child that is not only alive but breathing on his own,” she wrote in a message on her GoFundMe page, which she started to help pay the bills while she is out of work to tend to her son’s recovery. The goal is $5,000, and as of Wednesday, more than $1,300 had been raised.
Weldon said the four friends had been at a campfire “celebrating their graduation and were on their way home” when the accident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m.
The vehicle was driving on Olsen Road toward Route 2 when it passed through a stop sign and hit two parked pickup trucks, according to Kerrie Weldon and police.
Emergency responders had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Weldon, who was trapped in the wrecked car, his mother said. State police, EMS and firefighters responded.
A medical helicopter was requested to transport him to the hospital., but the low cloud ceiling prevented the airlift, police said.
The other three occupants of the car suffered minor injuries. They were treated at BMC and released after a few hours.
Kerrie Weldon said she works as a certified nurse’s assistant, and she had just started a new job. But because she’d only been there for two months, she does not qualify for paid family leave. Her employers are holding her job for her, but they can’t pay her during her son’s recovery, so she has started the GoFundMe campaign to help pay the bills.
“My child almost had his life taken from him as a passenger in a car just two days after his high school graduation,” she wrote on the page. “Thankfully he had his seatbelt on! He was trapped in the car for a very long time, as he was bleeding uncontrollably from his head, to the point they had to use the jaws of life to get him out of the car. The EMT told me he (Damien) was the worst entrapment she has ever seen.”
He suffered several wounds to his head, including a major gash, which resulted in significant blood loss, she said. It also caused bleeding of the brain.
Weldon was in surgery for four hours to repair the elbow, set his femur, and stop the brain bleed. He required a transfusion due to the blood loss, she added.
As a result of his injuries, Weldon will need around-the-clock care to avoid further injury. Until his head injuries heal and he is able to walk on his own again, his mom is taking on the task of helping him through his recovery.
Alexandra Barone recovered from a serious brain injury. Now she and her husband want to pass on the techniques that helped in her recovery to others
She said that in high school, Damien was passionate about playing on the basketball team. Academically, he had enough credits to graduate last January, but enrolled in some elective courses to stay in school until the end of his senior year.
Weldon said her son is undecided about a career. “He’s very interested in either getting into dentistry or real estate,” she said.