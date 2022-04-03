Drury High School wants to see more of its students attend college. New grant funding could help make that happen

NORTH ADAMS — Each year, roughly 50 to 60 percent of Drury High School graduates go on to attend college.
Principal Tim Callahan hopes to see that figure increase when the school rolls out a new program that will give students the opportunity to earn least 30 college credits before they graduate.
In a grant announced earlier this week, the district received a $150,000 grant from the the state's Executive Office of Education to create an early college program with the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
"The goal is to make college more accessible to more students," Callahan said. "In North Adams, we are talking about low-income students having more access to college."
With the grant funding, the district will work with Jobs for the Future, a national nonprofit, to help plan the program that Callahan hopes to phase in next school year.
Compared to the state average, fewer students from Drury went to a four- or two-year college after high school, according to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Under the program, students would take MCLA courses, either at the college or Drury, he said.
Currently students can take AP classes to earn college credits and have access to two MCLA classes, world history and anatomy and physiology, Callahan said.
The district is looking to expand those options by creating three specific "pathways" that students could focus on: health sciences, education and computer science "because those are the needs for the employers in the area," Callahan said.
The program aims to make college more financially accessible with the free courses and give students more support, like counseling and tutoring, than they would have alongside a typical college course. "It's that additional layer of safety," Callahan said.