The portrait of late Principal Stephen J. Drotter returns to the Drury High School library

NORTH ADAMS — For the first time in nearly three years, a portrait of late Drury High School Principal Stephen J. Drotter will again be hanging on the wall of the school library named for him.
Three generations of the Drotter family — including three of his four children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and their spouses — were at the viewing of the portrait at the school on Sunday morning.
While the portrait and plaques had been on the wall for decades, in 2020, Margo Melito received a call that the portrait of her late father had been apparently taken down for library renovations during the pandemic, when the school was not in full operation. The historical society was in possession of the portrait and wanted to know if her family wanted it back.
Drotter's grandson John Franzoni noticed the photo was absent during a visit to the school library in 2022, for the inauguration of Mayor Jennifer Macksey. Later he consulted with her and formulated a plan to return the portrait to the library.
"My family is very thankful to Mayor Macksey for getting involved to correct this situation, along with the new Drury Principal, Stephanie Kopala," Franzoni said.
"It's very meaningful for our family," Sheila Drotter-Blair said of her father's portrait being in the library once again.
Drotter, who was principal of Drury High School from 1956 until his retirement in 1976, died in 1985 following a short illness at the age of 75. He served as interim superintendent in 1969, and in 1962 he was one of 80 school administrators nationwide awarded a John Hay Fellows Program Fellowship for summer study at Williams College. He was member and past president of the New England Council of Secondary School principals.
He was interested in athletics and served as chairman of the Annual New England Schoolboy Basketball Committee in 1964 as well as chairman of the council.
In 1981, he published the book, "Steps to High School Education," in which he stated that "the purpose of a high school education is to learn how to think. Definitions and rules may be forgotten, but the ability to think is one thing students never lose."
In 1988 the Drury High School library was dedicated to him, becoming the Stephen J. Drotter Memorial Library.
During a family reunion, in which they were celebrating Margo Melito's 80th birthday this past weekend, family from Massachusetts and as far away as California were in attendance to view the portrait hanging once again in the library.
"Always happy to see history remembered," Steve Drotter Jr. said.
Each year, the family gives a scholarship to a Drury High School scholar-athlete graduate in Drotter's name. The scholarship was created by the Drury High School Class of 1966.
"Drury was so important to my father," Sheila Drotter-Blair said.