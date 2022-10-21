<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A long-empty building in North Adams to be auctioned in December

the outside of a building with a sign for an auction

The property at 19 Eagle St. in North Adams, sandwiched between a small park and Desperado's, has long been vacant. It was once home to a hobby shop on the first floor and apartments on upper floors.
19 Eagle Street in North Adams (copy) (copy) (copy)

The building at 19 Eagle St. has been vacant for more than a decade.

NORTH ADAMS — For the past year, a for-sale sign sat in the window of a long-vacant property at 19 Eagle St.

Soon, that sale will be pursued another way. The building will be auctioned at 10 a.m. Dec. 6, according to a large sign that recently went up at the property.

Sandwiched between a small park on one side and Desperado's on the other, the Eagle Street property has long been vacant. It was home to a hobby shop on the first floor and apartments on upper floors, but has been empty for the last decade, its owner, Paul Grimshaw, told The Eagle last year. 

Irving Shechtman & Co. Inc., a Rhode Island business, is handling the auctionat the property.

The building's assessed value is $94,100, according to the North Adams Assessor's office.

Grimshaw bought the building in the early 2000s to renovate.

Despite time and financial investment, he didn't finish the job. He said last year he was looking to sell it to someone who could finish the project.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all