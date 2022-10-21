NORTH ADAMS — For the past year, a for-sale sign sat in the window of a long-vacant property at 19 Eagle St.
Soon, that sale will be pursued another way. The building will be auctioned at 10 a.m. Dec. 6, according to a large sign that recently went up at the property.
Sandwiched between a small park on one side and Desperado's on the other, the Eagle Street property has long been vacant. It was home to a hobby shop on the first floor and apartments on upper floors, but has been empty for the last decade, its owner, Paul Grimshaw, told The Eagle last year.
Irving Shechtman & Co. Inc., a Rhode Island business, is handling the auctionat the property.
The building's assessed value is $94,100, according to the North Adams Assessor's office.
Grimshaw bought the building in the early 2000s to renovate.
Despite time and financial investment, he didn't finish the job. He said last year he was looking to sell it to someone who could finish the project.