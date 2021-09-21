NORTH ADAMS — After months of campaigning by three candidates, voters are weighing in on who they think should be the city's next leader.
A preliminary election Tuesday will narrow the list of four candidates — Lynette Bond, Rachel Branch, Aprilyn Carsno and Jennifer Macksey — to two for the general election in November.
Just after the polls opened at 9 a.m., a steady stream of voters were entering and exiting the polls at St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center on St. Anthony Drive. Supporters and most of the mayoral candidates stood on the sidewalk outside holding signs and trying to drum up support.
Macksey's past experience in City Hall — she worked for North Adams as treasurer and tax collector for eight years, and director of finance and chief procurement officer for five years — was a draw for Nancy Ritter. "She seems the strongest for the city," Ritter said as she was leaving the polls.
Chuck Wixsom agreed. "I voted for her because of her experience, mostly. She said good things. Of course, you don't know what will happen when they get elected."
One of Ritter's most pressing concerns for the city: "My biggest issue is the police and fire department needs a new home," she said.
John Tremblay cast his ballot for Bond on Tuesday morning. "She's good at organizational skills," he said. Tremblay likes Bond's experience working on securing grant funding at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Bond is director of development for grants and research at the college.
Tremblay noted that experience. "I think it will be helpful," he said of Bond. He pointed to infrastructure issues in the city as one of his concerns. "I can't believe the fire hydrant situation got so out of control," he said. Broken hydrants have hindered the city's ability to fight fires. North Adams is in the process of replacing 50 hydrants.
Rolando Gardon of Narragansett, R.I.., set himself up in a chair outside the polls to support Bond. Gardon's wife, Constance, is Bond's sister-in-law.
Constance Bond, who was born and raised in North Adams, said she came back to the city to campaign for Bond because she loves the area. "We need a mayor who is going to be our champion," she said. "It's time for us to move this city forward."
St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center is the city's only polling place Tuesday and will be open until 8 p.m.
Eagle staff member Jimmy Nesbitt contributed to this story.