Elizabeth Warren to visit North Adams on Friday

NORTH ADAMS — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit North Adams on Friday to talk with Mayor Jennifer Macksey about issues including the distressed system of flood chutes on the Hoosic River that protect the city from flooding.

The visit was confirmed Thursday by Macksey's office.

About a year ago, the city, along with the nonprofit advocacy group Hoosic River Revival, submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a feasibility study to update the aging system. Now, they are pushing for funding.

After Warren's visit to North Adams, she is holding a town hall and meet and greet at Greenfield Community College on Saturday morning, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

Warren visited the Berkshires last year to tour Berkshire Community College's vaccine site in Pittsfield.