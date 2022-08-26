On a visit to North Adams, Elizabeth Warren says repairing the city's flood chutes is a worthwhile project

NORTH ADAMS — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren stood in the rain on Friday afternoon looking at broken section of the city's flood control system on the Hoosic River.

A concrete wall, part of a channel that holds the river, fell in about a decade ago, Mayor Jennifer Macksey told her.

Warren came to the city Friday to hear about efforts to modernize the aging flood control system and meet with Macksey and the Hoosic River Revival, a group that has long been advocating for updates to the system.

"The federal government is looking for good infrastructure projects, and right here in North Adams, we have a great infrastructure project," Warren said after the meeting. "We just got to make sure that everybody in Congress gets on board and helps get the funding through."

Funding would come in from the federal government's annual budget, Warren said.

"It's just time that we need to safeguard our community," Macksey said, emphasizing the need to update the system.

Last year, the city submitted a request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a feasibility study laying out ways to modernize the system. The study would cost $3 million, according to Hoosic River Revival's President Judy Grinnell.

"It's a 70-year-old system that is falling apart," Grinnell told Warren Friday in a meeting at City Hall, adding that five walls in the system have fallen over.

"Wow," Warren replied.

If funds are secured, the feasibility study could start this fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District.

The idea is to get $1.5 million in federal funds to put toward the $3 million price tag of the study, Warren said. "The next move will be to talk to the rest of the delegation, Congressman [Richard] Neal and Senator [Ed] Markey, make sure that we're all looking at this in the same direction. And, frankly, that we're all looking at the same part of the federal budget to get the funding," she said.

"Then it's to talk on our side, about the other senators, making sure that we've got some support from our friends in New York, our friends in Vermont, to remind them the importance of this river for all of our states."