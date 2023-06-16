The bronze elk statue on Whitcomb Summit in Florida is turning 100 this weekend

FLORIDA — On a "perfect June day" in 1923, more than 10,000 people, The North Adams Transcript estimated, assembled on Whitcomb Summit.
They came from all over the state to see the unveiling of a 10-foot tall bronze elk statue on the side of the Mohawk Trail dedicated from the Massachusetts Elks Association to veterans of World War I.
At noon Saturday, members of Elks lodges from around the state will gather at the same site to mark the elk's 100th anniversary and to honor veterans, said Doug Merrick, secretary of the North Adams Elks and organizer of the centennial event as state chairman of the Elk on the Trail Committee.
Though the statue was put up as a memorial to World War I veterans, it's also a tribute to all veterans, Massachusetts Elks Association President Steven Hardy said.
"Deep down I believe that that is what this statue represents as well, everyone that’s served their country," he said. "Our saying," he added, "is as long as there are veterans, the Benevolent Order of Elks will not forget them."
The elk was sculpted by Eli Harvey, who was from Conway, and was based on an elk in a Bronx park, and Elks lodges from around the state helped pay for the 1,400 pound statue that sits atop a 2,400 pound boulder, according to the report in The Transcript.
At the ceremony in June 1923, traffic on the Mohawk Trail was record-breaking, the report said, and Boston Mayor James Curley spoke at the event.
To help pay for the statue, the North Adams organization sold watch fobs and pendants, Merrick said.
In its 100-year life, the statue has held up well, even when it was shot at in the late '90s and the bullet holes had to be patched, according to Merrick.
There is a time capsule from 2003 that will be unveiled Saturday. "Mass Elks Association," the metal plaque in the grass reads in all caps, "Open June 2023." It also bears the name of William J. Hopkins III, who was president of the Massachusetts Elks Association in 2002 and 2003.
Organizers regretted not burying anything 100 years ago, so they buried a time capsule 20 years ago with Elks Association memorabilia, Merrick said
Hopkins was, and still is, a manhole cover salesman, which helped in getting the custom manhole cover made, he sad. "I figured it would be the best way to secure it down and no one would steal it," he said.
The time capsule contains Elks Lodge newsletters from around the state and video recordings — of what exactly Hopkins does not remember, but they had the foresight to bury a machine to play the videos. "The stuff we buried 20 years ago kids today wouldn't know what it looked like," he said.