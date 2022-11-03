Environmental impact of proposed fire station topic of Williamstown forum

WILLIAMSTOWN — The environmental features planned for the proposed new Williamstown Fire Station will be discussed during a town forum, set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Williamstown Youth Center on School Street in Williamstown.
All town residents are invited to attend this interactive event, which is co-sponsored by the Williamstown Fire District’s Building Committee and the town’s CO2 lowering COOL Committee.
The station proposal is the first public capital project since Williamstown passed a resolution at its June 2021 town meeting to pursue a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal.
The station is designed to meet that goal. The Nov. 9 forum will discuss details of the green design and of proposed stormwater management at the site, which would be located on Main Street. The committee will seek input from participants on both topics. Present for the discussion will be members of the COOL and Building Committees, Chris Wante (associate principal of the architecture and design firm EDM), Chris Schaffer (principal of The Green Engineer), and Charlie LaBatt (senior engineer of Guntlow & Associates).
The session will be recorded by WilliNet for later broadcast on TV channel 1303 and streaming on ROKU, AppleTV, and Amazon FireTV.
More information on the project is available at www.williamstownfiredept.org/newbuildinginfo.
Funding for the new station will need to be affirmed by a two-thirds majority of registered voters in attendance at a special meeting that is expected to be called sometime early in the coming year.