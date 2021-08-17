NORTH ADAMS — Mask up for school this year.
The School Committee passed a policy Monday evening that requires face coverings for anyone in school buildings and on school transportation. They are also required outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
The policy will remain until the School Committee rescinds it.
There are exceptions to the mask requirement for students who have medical or behavioral reasons that make it unsafe to wear a mask. A doctor's note is required for an exemption, the policy reads.
Masks are not required while eating or drinking if social distance can be maintained.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's guidance says that when indoors, masks are "strongly recommended" for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, unvaccinated staff, unvaccinated students in grades seven and above, and unvaccinated visitors.
The Pittsfield School Committee is set to vote on whether masks will be required at a meeting Wednesday.
This story will be updated.