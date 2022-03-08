Brian Fairbank, chairman of the Fairbank Group, which owns and operates Jiminy Peak, was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, during a ceremony that had been delayed since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He was inducted during a ceremony Saturday at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H. The hall is based in Ishpeming, Mich., the birthplace of organized skiing in America.
Fairbank, who took over operations at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in 1969, at 23, and bought the mountain with partner Joe O'Donnell in 1985, has grown the business into a premier resort, and more recently expanded his company, the Fairbank Group, to take over operations at two other ski resorts: Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H., and Bromley Mountain in Vermont. He serves as chairman of the Fairbank Group.
When he took over as general manager at Jiminy, there were about 45,000 ski trips annually. Now, it's closer to 200,000.
Fairbank served on the board of the National Ski Areas Association from 1990 to 2004, and served as board chairman from 2000 to 2002. In 2005, the association awarded Fairbank the Sherman Adams Award for an Eastern resort operator for his influence and distinguished leadership.
And for more than 15 years, Fairbank served on the board of directors of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
Fairbank also is recognized as a ski industry pioneer in enhancing snowmaking technology, and also for green energy and sustainability. In 2007, he drew national acclaim when Jiminy Peak installed a 1.5-megawatt wind turbine — and was recognized by the association in 2008, when Jiminy Peak received the Golden Eagle Award for sustainability.
In 2016, the Fairbank Group constructed a 2.3-megawatt solar facility, achieving the milestone of 100 percent usage of renewable energy.