Family of hikers rescued Friday night by snowmobile from a dark and cold Mount Greylock

ADAMS — A family of hikers who got caught in the cold and dark on Mount Greylock were rescued by Massachusetts State Police officers out of the Cheshire barracks.
A 76-year-old man, 39-year-old woman and two children were located by snowmobile near Rockwell Road on Mount Greylock around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Lt. Paul Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police said the family had no visible injuries and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for monitoring after exposure to the cold.
Temperatures were around 20 degrees on the mountain at 6:24 p.m. when state police first received a distress call from the family.
The hikers told police they had started out from the Mount Greylock Visitor Center before hiking north up the mountain on Rockwell Road. Sullivan said the hikers told the state police dispatch that they weren't lost, just unable to continue because of the dark and the cold.
The state police first attempted to locate the group with sirens but couldn't pinpoint their location. Around 9 p.m. officers with the Department of Conservation and Recreation found and transported the family by snowmobile back down the mountain to the visitor center.
State police advised that anyone hiking in the snow or in the evening bring a flashlight, charged cell phones, food, water and sleeping equipment in case they are forced to hunker down and spend the night outdoors.