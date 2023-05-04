How are Berkshire farmers supposed to buy and keep their land in the current economic climate? A local workshop offered some advice

Michael Gallagher stood in front of his peers on Tuesday and explained there are creative ways to start and keep a farm.
He’s a perfect example.
Gallagher, of Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough, told about 60 fellow farmers gathered at Bounti-Fare restaurant in Adams that he owns his land through a state-created Agricultural Preservation Restriction.
The Berkshire Natural Resources Council conserved the land by an APR, which requires farmers to pay only the agricultural value, rather than the market value, for the land.
After providing a detailed plan to the BNRC, which was accepted, Gallagher and his family were able to start a new life on the 185-acre farm after previously renting out farmland.
American Farmland Trust, along with the Adams Agricultural Commission and Land for Good, organized the workshop to connect service providers directly with farmers. A similar workshop was in Dalton two weeks ago.
Topics discussed were conservation, estate planning, succession strategy and different types of grants. Representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, the BNRC, the Adams Agricultural Commission, American Farmland Trust, Lazan Law, Farm Credit East and Berkshire Agricultural Ventures all presented.
Gallagher clearly enjoyed the spotlight of a human audience, one different from his daily communications with barnyard critters: “We built fence, brought chickens over, brought sheep, got married in the back pasture, got rid of the sheep, got cows, got more chickens, had kids, grew vegetables, and now we’re able to make long-term investments in our farm without being worried we’ll get kicked off.”
Gallagher said he was expecting the BNRC to like the plan for the land he and his wife submitted, but to not like the sum they were willing to spend to buy the land. But the BNRC accepted both. In this case, a local person with a soft spot for the land bought the property and gifted it to the BNRC to prevent it from development.
To illustrate the state of farms in the Berkshires and in North County, Commission Chair Sonia McWhirt said that Adams is down to just one dairy farm after having 12 in its agricultural heyday. Apart from rising land values, climate change is also a serious threat to farms.
Jae Silverman at Land for Good said the group helps farmers craft their leases and figure out what they’re trying to accomplish. He went through different succession possibilities, and like Peter Puciloski from Lazan Law, told those gathered to begin their succession and estate planning early.
“We try to get people in the pipeline 10-15 years before retirement,” Silverman said.
One farmer in attendance, Carrie Burnett of Burnett Farm in Adams, offered to help other farmers with grant writing and the like.
During a Q&A session, Steve Melit, who runs Coal Mountain Farm in Adams, asked for a legal definition of a farm, since he is a part-time farmer and needed to know the definition for tax and grant purposes. Melit's full-time job is in marketing. He and Stephanie Melit told The Eagle after the workshop that they have a greenhouse, chickens, bees, mushrooms, maple syrup, vegetables and fruit on the farm.
“Everything we want to do right now is out of pocket," Stephanie Melit said, "so it’s good to learn about these grants and opportunities.”