Feeling humbug? Williamstown Holiday Walk and Reindog Parade could raise your spirits

WILLIAMSTOWN — After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reindog Parade will be back with furry holiday finery Saturday afternoon.
For about 20 years, the parade has been a part of the 38-year-old Holiday Walk along Spring Street, according to Susan Briggs, executive director of the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce.
Many of the dogs, and their owners, dress up in holiday accessories, and a number of other holiday activities will take place all day along the Spring Street corridor, including a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
While the first parade had only a few dogs, the previous parade, in 2019, drew about 65 canine companions to the festivities, not counting the other assorted critters that typically join in, such as miniature horses, goats and the occasional feline.
This year, it could be bigger.
“It’s definitely taken on a life of its own. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like this year, with all the young COVID puppies and newcomers,” Briggs said. “People really missed seeing each other last year.”
Among the many Holiday Walk activities, from 2 to 4 p.m., several Williams College student a cappella groups will perform on the front steps of the post office, Briggs noted. And the Williams College Museum of Art will host an open house during the festivities.
The annual lighting of the tree, at about 5 p.m., is in a new spot this year — on the lawn of the new Williams Inn at the bottom of Spring Street, Briggs said.