No residents injured in Adams apartment building fire on Commercial Street

ADAMS — A fire at an apartment building on 27 Rear Commercial St. in Adams in the early hours of Saturday damaged the building but did not injure any residents.
Around 1 a.m., Adams Fire Department got a report of the fire, said Assistant Chief Dave Lennon.
North Adams Fire Department, Cheshire Fire Department and Savoy Fire Department were on scene to help, while the Clarksburg Fire Department covered the Adams Fire Department station, Lennon said.
When firefighters arrived, fire was coming out of the windows and although it took "quite some time," the fire was under control by around 2 a.m., Lennon said.
None of the residents were injured, according to Lennon. One child in the building was on a ventilator and was helped out of the building safely.
Fire damage was contained to the apartment unit where the fire started, but residents have to stay elsewhere while the building is being evaluated, according to Lennon. “Everybody that was in that apartment building found alternate placement to live right now," he said.
Officials are looking into the cause of the blaze. "At this point it's not suspicious," Lennon said, "but it's still under investigation.”