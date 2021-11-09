NORTH ADAMS — After swearing in new members Tuesday night, the City Council discussed a new livestreaming system for meetings, the hydrant-replacement project and codifying a diversity working group.
Here are those highlights.
Machinations of the City Council
As meetings move from Zoom to in person, watching City Council meetings is not as easy for some people.
If you don't have a TV that includes Northern Berkshire Community Television's channels, it's not possible to watch City Council meetings in real time from home. That is changing.
Meetings will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page, using a new mobile meeting camera system, which cost about $3,000 in CARES Act money, Mayor Tom Bernard told the council.
"There is a significant gap in accessibility for the public to know about the machinations of City Council," Councilor Benjamin Lamb said Tuesday, when announcing the new system. "This is an important step in ensuring that members of our community are able to be more engaged in local decision-making and in improving accessibility to meetings of public concern."
Other boards and commissions in the city can use the technology, too, Lamb said.
The system was recording Tuesday's meeting, and City Council President Lisa Blackmer noted that it was a trial run.
"Please be patient as we get this really operationalized," she said.
Hydrant update
An ongoing project installing 50 new fire hydrants is now done, Bernard announced.
Broken hydrants have delayed firefighting efforts. At a fire at Greylock Valley Apartments in January, for example, firefighters were forced to use a hydrant farther away when a closer hydrant did not work.
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access working group
A group created more than a year ago is becoming a permanent city commission.
“For about a year-and-a half, as of July 2020, there has been an Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access working group that was established by this council and appointed by this council to create a training for this council and to work through the potential of a collective impact statement," Lamb said, explaining a proposed ordinance that formalizes the group and its structure.
Lamb, a member of the working group, said that "one of the issues that came up was a need for the codification of this body ...”
Councilors voted to pass the ordinance to a second reading.