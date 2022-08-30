First Friday in North Adams will close Eagle Street for community picnic

NORTH ADAMS — A community picnic will take over Eagle Street on Friday as part of a First Fridays event.
There will be no car traffic on the street from 5-9 p.m., and a DJ will be playing music. People can either bring food or buy it from restaurants, event organizers said.
"This is a popular kind of event around the world, and I’m excited to bring this style of community building experience to North Adams," Anna Farrington, an event organizer and owner of Installation Space, said in a statement.
Galleries and stores will be open late until 8 p.m., too.
The city also plans to launch a month-long scavenger hunt game at the picnic.