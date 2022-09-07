Some older adults in Florida say landline phone service is unreliable. Now one group is holding a meeting to discuss the issue

The Florida Senior Center has scheduled a meeting for next week to discuss the lack of reliable landline phone service in town.
The meeting will take place 11 a.m. Sept. 14.
A number of older adults in town have reported that their service occasionally drops out, and that Verizon hasn't adequately addressed these problems, according to Sue Oleson, Senior Center director.
With senior citizens suffering from a wide range of maladies, the lack of adequate phone service could lead to medical emergencies going untreated, Oleson noted.
Cellphone service is also spotty in the hills and forests of Florida, making the need even more urgent for dependable landline phone service.
Oleson invited a representative of Verizon to discuss the problem. She said Verizon has not responded to the invitation.
The Berkshire Eagle reached out to a Verizon representative. The call was not immediately returned.