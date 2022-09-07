<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Some older adults in Florida say landline phone service is unreliable. Now one group is holding a meeting to discuss the issue

The Florida Senior Center is the location for an informational meeting next week regarding the problems residents have been facing with the Verizon landline phone service.

The meeting will take place 11 a.m. Sept. 14.

A number of older adults in town have reported that their service occasionally drops out, and that Verizon hasn't adequately addressed these problems, according to Sue Oleson, Senior Center director.

With senior citizens suffering from a wide range of maladies, the lack of adequate phone service could lead to medical emergencies going untreated, Oleson noted.

Cellphone service is also spotty in the hills and forests of Florida, making the need even more urgent for dependable landline phone service.

Oleson invited a representative of Verizon to discuss the problem. She said Verizon has not responded to the invitation.

The Berkshire Eagle reached out to a Verizon representative. The call was not immediately returned.

News Reporter

Scott Stafford has been a reporter, photographer, and editor at a variety of publications, including the Dallas Morning News and The Berkshire Eagle.

