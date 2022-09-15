'This is a dangerous situation': Florida residents describe what it's like when you don't have reliable phone service

FLORIDA — The dangers of living in a town with unreliable phone service became clear this week when an older man suffered a medical emergency.
His wife dialed 911 on a landline but could not get through to a dispatcher. Her cellphone didn’t have a signal, either, so she ran to a neighbor’s house hoping their phone was working.
It was not.
The woman went door to door until she found a working phone to summon an ambulance.
This frightening account was shared Wednesday by Senior Center Director Sue Oleson during a community meeting to talk about the phone problems.
Verizon, which providers service to the area, was invited to send a representative to the meeting and discuss potential solutions, but no one showed up.
“It’s like living in the 1800s,” said one meeting attendee. “We’re living with no phones.”
Local Floridians have been fearing such an incident as chronic phone service problems on Verizon’s landline have been mounting in the past few years.
With roughly 40 people in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, they engaged in an open discussion about the phone issues, with each speaker maintaining that Verizon needs to step up and provide the service that town residents are paying for.
Messages from The Eagle left with two Verizon representatives seeking comment were not returned.
Oleson noted that a high percentage of Florida residents are elderly, some living with a number of maladies and in need of frequent medical care. Without working phones, she said, those people’s lives are endangered.
“When your loved one is in pain and waiting for an EMT to arrive and you keep trying to call out, but can’t, it’s a tragedy waiting to happen,” said an attendee. “It’s like living in a third-world country.”
Another woman described a situation in which her sister had broken her leg, and she had to go to someone else’s house to call for the ambulance.
Several people described trying to make a phone call, but after a few minutes of talking, the static rises to a level that drowns out the conversation, and then the call ends. It’s especially pernicious during heavy rain fall.
Other times the phone is just dead — an expensive paperweight.
One woman explained that when her kids get home from school, they are supposed to call her at work to check in. But that’s hard to do when the phones are out.
“I tried calling them again and again, and couldn’t get ahold of them,” she said. “So I had to drive home to check on them. Then drive back to work. That’s an hour and a half on the road when there is work to do, because the phones don’t work.”
In Florida, a rural town with roughly 800 residents spread out over about 25 square miles, cellular phone service is spotty, as is access to broadband. Landline phone service has been the primary communication technology in town for decades, even in the beginning when it was a party line, and it used to be dependable. Some wondered if they could go back to that. But over the last 10 or more years, as the original landlines have deteriorated, phone service began a steady decline.
Another woman at the meeting noted that her husband travels a lot for work, but has a hard time getting a hold of his family due to the intermittent phone service.
“And if I need to call him, I have to drive someplace else where there are working phones,” she added.
They described the headache of trying to get a person on the line when they call Verizon to get their line repaired, even when the phone is working.
Some said that when a repair technician does come out, they have said that it’s not cost effective for Verizon to replace the aging landline system, so they just patch up what they can until the next rainstorm knocks out service.
Oleson noted that she contacted a Verizon representative in Boston who agreed that these problems are unacceptable and that the town should be getting better response from the Verizon division that serves this area. But the problems persist.
State Rep. John Barrett III said he has been working on this issue for more than a month, and he is not pleased with Verizon’s response.
“There’s no excuse for this, and it’s got to be fixed,” Barrett said. “[Verizon] said they’re not even aware of it.”
He said the company should never have neglected the Florida area for such a long time.
“They haven’t been taking care of things,” Barrett said. “I fully expect I’ll get some action out of them one way or the other.”
Barrett added that he has also been pushing the company to improve their cellular signal coverage in other rural areas of Berkshire County.