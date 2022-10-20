Rains spoiled Florida Mountain's turnip harvest in 2021. A different challenge hit this year

FLORIDA — For the second year running, the weather has wiped out much of the Florida Mountain turnip crop, leaving many families unable to serve the local favorite during Thanksgiving dinner.

According to Neil Oleson, who learned how to grow turnips from his father, the lack of rain this summer prevented growth of the root vegetable to its normal size — as big as a cantaloupe melon. Instead, they’re coming out about the size of a golf ball.

“A stroke of bad luck and bad weather, I guess,” he said. “They just didn’t grow because there was no rain. And then when it did rain, it was way too late.”

Harvest time for turnips has traditionally been celebrated by the townsfolk. The Florida Mountain Turnip Festival used to be a much-anticipated party time, with hundreds attending. And the popular autumn vegetable was featured at some Northern Berkshire restaurants. In 2002, the Florida Select Board proclaimed the rutabaga the Official Turnip of the town.

While Florida has been known for its turnips since the mid-1800s, the first turnip festival was organized by the old Lions Club in 1972 at what used to be the Florida Lounge, and continued until 1984 when the Lions Club disbanded.

There have been a few festivals since then, but over time the festival faded away, with the last one held in 2010. During that celebration, Rooty Rutabaga, a man dressed up like a giant vegetable visited with more than 100 people at Whitcomb Summit for what was billed as the rebirth of the Florida Mountain Turnip Festival.

With the sparse harvest this year, there will again be no festival.

Last year, frequent rain made it hard for turnip seeds to take root.

Oleson grows turnips on a bit less than an acre. The field is too big and too far back from the house to irrigate the crops. Folks with a smaller turnip patch may have been able to grow some, but the bigger plots are harder to irrigate, so droughts can be devastating.

Usually, Florida turnip-lovers will have called in their orders from their favorite farms, then come to pick them up after harvest. But there are few to go around this year.

“It’s always been a popular item this time of year, with plenty of people looking to buy them,” Oleson said.

Luckily, he doesn’t count on the income generated by selling turnips. He said it does help to keep up with property taxes and in buying Christmas gifts for the youngsters.

Anne and Todd Poirot grow turnips on their Twin Bear Maple Farm in Florida. Anne Poirot said some of her crop was been affected by the dry season, but other turnips grew fairly well. Before harvest, those turnips will weather a couple of hard frosts, the final stage that leaves turnips tasting a bit sweeter. When it comes time to harvest, it is possible that the summer drought may have left this year's turnips too fibrous for cooking.

Turnips can be prepared several ways, including diced, boiled and mashed, or roasted in the oven with apples or maple syrup to add sweetness, Poirot said.

Last year, spring rains were so frequent that the farm's turnip seeds washed away or were buried in muddy runoff that prevented seeds from sprouting.

“We planted three times last year, and nothing came up,” Poirot said. “So we lost several hundred dollars in seeds."