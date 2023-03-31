Florida residents: 'yes' on new fire truck, 'no' on seeking grants for new municipal building

Florida voters have approved buying a new fire truck, but they rejected a preliminary effort to go along with making progress on a new municipal building.
The new truck will cost $650,000, which will come from the town’s stabilization fund.
Town Clerk Lisa Brown said 118 out of 520 registered voters in town showed up to the meeting last week, which is “more than we get at the annual town meeting.”
On the first article, the new fire truck, which required a two-thirds majority approval, 83 people voted yes, 33 voted no, and two did not vote, which equals more than 70 percent of those at the meeting. On the second article, the multi-purpose municipal building, which needed only a simple majority to advance to seeking outside grants for construction, 28 people voted yes, 54 voted no, and 36 didn’t vote.
“I think that’s because a lot of people left after the first vote,” Brown said of the second article.
Fire truck ‘yes’ vote
Florida Select Board member and former Fire Chief Michael Bedini said the town needed a new fire truck because a lot of the department’s current trucks are more than 30 years old and starting to break down.
Fire Chief Michael Gleason said the department is replacing a fire truck made in 1990 by a company that has been out of business for several years.
“You can’t get parts for it anymore," Gleason said. "The electrical system is shot, it’s kind of melted. We’ve had three situations where we used it and it failed, we couldn’t get it into pump gear. No harm came of it, but my fear is it’s going to happen when someone’s in the (threatened) building.”
Because the truck couldn’t pump water, it was sent in for repairs in December. Gleason estimates that the new truck will be available for use starting June of 2024. He said he was pleased with the support from the town on the new truck.
“That wasn’t as hard as I expected," he said of the vote. "The price tag obviously is killer. The price of the fire trucks nowadays is astronomical.”
The department has two engine trucks, a tanker truck, two rescue trucks and a brush truck. The new truck will replace the oldest engine, so the department will have the same number of trucks.
The company the department is buying the new truck from, E-ONE, is letting the department trade in its old truck, though Gleason doesn’t think it will get much in trade.
Municipal building ‘no’ vote
Another Select Board member, Terry Green, was going to volunteer time to seek grants for a new building, which would be a facility for the Fire Department, the library and town offices. Green asked for the vote to make sure the town was on board with her efforts before she devoted time to it.
“It would’ve been nice if the vote was in favor to see what we would’ve gotten out of the grant effort," Bedini said, "but it seemed like a lot of people weren’t in favor of building any more buildings in town.”
So the town will pause on plans for a new building. The special town meeting warrant says the building would be placed on North County Road. After the vote, Bedini wondered whether all the voters fully understood that they weren’t approving or denying a new building, that they were consenting only to the town's exploring grant options to pay for it.
Gleason said the department was disappointed by the vote on the multi-use municipal building grant effort.
“We weren’t looking to spend any money at this point in time," Gleason said, "we were trying to do it strictly through grants, and for some reason the town, I don’t know if they didn’t understand it or they just didn’t want it.”
The septic system at the current fire station is “shot,” Gleason said.
“Our fire station is on a swamp, the water isn’t potable and it’s an evacuation site for the school kids because it’s relatively close to the school,” Gleason said, adding that every emergency company, including the Florida Fire Department, has gotten bigger in the last 30 years.
“We’ve outgrown our fire station,” he added.
While waiting to see about a possible new fire station, Gleason said repairs on the septic system and making the water drinkable could be feasible stopgaps.
Town Administrator Joan Lewis said Tuesday that voters raised concerns that the North County site for the municipal building would require building on or near wetlands, which scared some voters.
“I think," Lewis said, "voters would rather just make it a Fire Department than a municipal building.”