FLORIDA — The town will be looking for a new administrator.
Christine Dobbert, who has been in the role since 2007, will be leaving in two weeks, she said Thursday.
She declined to comment further.
"She has served the town very well," Select Board Chair Neil Oleson said. "It's going to be tough to replace anyone. It's a challenging position."
The board will discuss the issue and search for a new administrator at its next meeting on Wednesday evening, Oleson said.
"We're going to be putting in an ad and see if we can get some interested people," he said. "Maybe even put out a search committee. Whatever it takes."