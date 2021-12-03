ADAMS — Sarah Fontaine, a former acting director of the Dalton Council on Aging, has been named as the new director of the Adams Council on Aging.
Fontaine was approved unanimously by the Adams Select Board this week.
She is a graduate of Westfield State College, with a degree in social work. She also is a licensed social worker.
At the Dalton Council on Aging, Fontaine served as administrative assistant before taking on the role of acting director.
Jay Green, Adams' town administrator, said that of the eight applicants, Fontaine stood apart because she has so much experience serving the senior population, and is skilled in communication and management practices.
The Adams Council on Aging is well-known for its proactive work on behalf of the town's senior citizens, providing wide-ranging recreational and educational activities and aid programs for the local aging population.