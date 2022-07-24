When is the Clarksburg State Park footbridge being replaced? The DCR says the project will be done next year

CLARKSBURG — The footbridge at Clarksburg State Park is still gone after being removed for safety reasons in the spring of 2021. And contrary to previous reports of a five-year process, its replacement will be installed next year.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation had told local officials that the pedestrian bridge, a key feature of a popular trail, would not be replaced for another five years.

That would have been a hardship for regular users of the bridge, which connects a walking path around the Mausert Pond. The only way to get over the stream that the bridge once crossed is to climb down a more than six-foot embankment, walk through the stream on rocks and climb back up the other side.

For elderly walkers, or even those not especially spry, the crossing is insurmountable. When the stream is running high, it is especially hazardous.

That’s why the Clarksburg Select Board sent a letter to the DCR asking the agency to prioritize the bridge replacement.

“We would like to bring to your attention the need to replace in a timely manner the footbridge, which has failed, which connects to walking trails in the park,” the letter says. “From what we have been told, it will take some five years to replace. It would seem that a quicker solution can be found, even a temporary one.”

After being contacted by The Eagle, a spokesperson for the DCR wrote in an email that a replacement bridge is now under design and the little span will be ready for use late in 2023.

“DCR is working through the design and permitting process now," spokesperson Carolyn Assa said by email. The project should be ready by spring 2023, she said, and replacement will take place that summer and be complete by year's end.

"This is welcome news indeed," said Town Administrator Carl McKinney.

The Clarksburg Foot Bridge was built by the Student Conservation Association and had been part of the 3½ mile Pond Loop Trail. It was removed, Assa said, with plans to build a new bridge “to last through the next generation of visitors.”

The 41-foot bridge project will include installation of “glulam” bridge stringers or a truss bridge structure to support the deck. Abutments on both sides along the banks will be rebuilt, along with the stabilization of sections of the stream bank.

Robert Norcross, a member of the Clarksburg Select Board, said the bridge is an important part of the park’s trail system, allowing hikers and snow-shoers to circle the pond.

Without it, the stream can be an obstacle.

“It’s a beautiful trail around the pond, but when you’re an hour and a half in, nearly all the way around the pond, and find the bridge is out, you’re not going to want to turn around and go back,” he said.

In its letter to the DCR, the Select Board wrote: “Clarksburg is a host community to significant state-owned lands here in town which clearly places a significant financial burden upon the town finances, and leaves little to nothing in the town’s coffers to finance any significant level of recreational opportunities for our residents or visitors, leaving many to rely on the use of the walking trails and facilities at Clarksburg State Park.”

The Clarksburg State Park, operated by the DCR, offers 368 acres of northern hardwood forest and features access to swimming, camping, hiking, skiing, boating, fishing, and participation in other outdoor recreational activities.