NORTH ADAMS — Jane Swift, the city native and former acting governor of Massachusetts, will be the announcer at the 2021 Fall Foliage Parade this weekend.

As the announcer from the grandstand on Main Street, Swift will introduce each unit marching in the parade.

Swift said some of her best childhood memories were of carrying a banner in the parade. Marching in the parade continued into her political career, which took her from state senator to lieutenant governor to acting governor.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday. The route is shorter this year, at 1.2 miles. It begins on State Street at the intersection of Old State Street, heads north to Main and takes a right to head south on Ashland Street, ending at the intersection with Washington Avenue. View the route map here.

The Regional Emergency Planning Committee of the Northern Berkshire COVID Operations Center is being honored this year as the Fall Foliage Parade’s Grand Marshal. 1Berkshire is the parade organizer.