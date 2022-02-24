Former Green Mountain track owner John Tietgens dies at 98

POWNAL, Vt. — John C. Tietgens, a businessman and horse owner who purchased the former Green Mountain Race Track at auction in 1993, hoping to revive horse racing there, died Sunday at the age of 98.

Tietgens, of Clarksburg, who also owned the former J.T. Bus Lines, providing bus service to school districts for many years, only reluctantly gave up on his dream of reviving horse racing in Pownal in 2004, when he sold the 144-acre property in Pownal to a group of investors.

“John was a great patriot and family man, and the kind of guy you like to meet in your life,” said Jim Winchester, owner of a store across Route 7 from the track site.

Winchester moved to Pownal during the hey-day of thoroughbred and harness racing at Green Mountain, which opened in 1963, working there as the race starter. He later opened Winchester’s Store as the track shifted to greyhound racing in the late 1970s and later closed entirely.

Tietgens, despite failing eyesight, had remained healthy until recently, Winchester said, adding, “His mind was sharp; he was in great shape.”

AUCTION SURPRISE

Winchester described the 1993 foreclosure auction at the race track with Tietgens and three bidders from Connecticut, who were the only ones prepared to put up a required $25,000 down payment if successful in the bidding.

The Rooney family — owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers — had purchased the track from the original ownership group during the 1970s and had set up a greyhound track in the middle of the horse track, eventually switching to dog racing only.

The family had paid a reported $8.5 million for the track in 1973 and “expected it would sell for more,” Winchester said.

Instead, Tietgens entered the high bid of $250,000 and became the owner. That figure was as high as Tietgens was prepared to go, Winchester said, but no one bid any higher.

Tietgens expressed shock to reporters after the auction that he was the winning bidder. When the auctioneer tried to open bidding at $1 million, there was no response, and no response at $500,000 or $300,000, before Tietgens bid $200,000.

Another bidder offered $225,000, but Tietgens went up to $250,000, and there were no other bids.

Tietgens then tried several times — with a number of potential partners — to restore horse racing, in part because he had been a longtime owner/trainer with horses at the Pownal track.

“John had some good horses,” Winchester said. “There were eight or ten good horsemen in the North Adams area at the time.”

CASINO BID

The horse racing plan that garnered the most attention — statewide and nationally — was Tietgens’ proposal during the mid-1990s to partner with Eric Nelson of Las Vegas to create a facility offering casino gambling and racing.

Stiff opposition from anti-gambling advocates in the area, many Vermont lawmakers, and finally from then-Gov. Howard Dean killed the proposal.

Other proposals over the next few years seemed to come close to reviving Green Mountain as a horse track before collapsing over regulatory, financing or other obstacles.

“I think the times were just against him,” Winchester said. “Tracks were closing up, and states were getting into gambling.”

Despite the failure to restore racing, “John did a lot of good for Pownal,” Winchester said.

During his tenure owning the property, he said, a Lollapalooza concert in 1996 drew some 30,000 people to the area; large-scale bingo events to benefit the Shriners charities were well-attended, as were antique auto shows.

Several events planned under recent ownership groups have failed to materialize, including a 2015 rock concert that was canceled shortly before the date.

A 2010 proposal involved a planned 29-megawatt biomass power generating plant was abandoned amid fierce opposition from area residents and residents from nearby Berkshire County, over projected stack emission problems.

In addition, the imposing vacant former track grandstand was left a blackened hulk after a nighttime fire in 2020.

BORN IN 1923

According to an obituary, Tietgens was born in North Adams in 1923 and went on to serve in the Army during World War II, in the European and Pacific theaters.

He married his late wife, the former Ellen G. Shields, in 1944, and they were married just over 73 years when she died 2017.

The Paciorek Funeral Home in Adams is in charge of arrangements.