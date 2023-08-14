The former Johnson School property in North Adams is now home to 14 market-rate apartments. Here's what it looks like inside ...

NORTH ADAMS — Though the former Johnson School is getting a new life as a space for market-rate apartments, tenants will still see echoes of its past — details like slate windowsills made from old chalkboards, repurposed classroom light fixtures that had been buried in the attic and the original blueprints of the school.

The former Johnson School building, considered to be in “deplorable condition” in 2019, will officially open with 14 apartments in September, with tenants beginning to move in later this month.

Local developer David Moresi bought the building at 21 Williams St. in 2020 for about $225,000. Moresi said that he’s spent around $2.5 million total on construction and on purchasing the building. The apartment complex’s name will be The Residences at Amity Square, a nod to the old neighborhood.

Moresi said the main reason it took until now to open was because of the “deluge” of other projects his company is working on.

“This has been going on for a while. We’ve had to take some pauses, but we’re really happy with the end product,” Moresi said during a tour of the building on Friday.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Moresi and his company are holding an open house for the community. He says people want to see their old classrooms, and to see what had been done with the run-down building. They may be surprised to see the grand entrance, the large common areas, the sleek, original hardwood floors, and the “pièce de résistance,” as Moresi referred to it: a $3,500 a month penthouse apartment standing where the auditorium used to be.

Other projects Moresi said Friday that after taking a break, he and his team are going to dive into work on the former Notre Dame Church and school. Work will begin on the school first. Moresi foresees market-rate housing in the school building, and possibly a public event/community space for the church. Moresi also pointed out that he and his company are in the fold for the possibility of a reopened North Adams Regional Hospital. “We’re helping facilitate,” he said. “We have a construction company, so ...” Moresi would not provide details beyond that.

Moresi and Special Projects Manager Hannah Klammer said there is a long waitlist for the 13 apartments. The only unit still unaccounted for is the penthouse. For the eight two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, rent will be $1,800. For the four two-bedroom, two-bath apartments, which are slightly larger, rent will be slightly higher. And for the studio apartment rent will be lower than $1,800, though Klammer and Moresi say they haven’t yet determined that price.

Moresi’s company does construction, and they had to do “basically everything” to get the building ready for occupants during the last two-and-a-half years.

“The only things that remained were the stairwells and common areas,” Moresi said. New windows, new HVAC, insulation, heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical, all were part of the bargain. Construction is now in the cleaning and finishing touches stage.

If he didn’t own a company that did almost all its work in house, Moresi said the Johnson School project could’ve cost double its $2.5 million price tag.

Berkshire County is in the midst of a housing crisis, with not enough housing, and the available housing too expensive. Many see projects like this one from Moresi as a sign of hope.

As for why he went for market-rate rather than affordable housing, Moresi said there’s a particular demand for market-rate housing in the area.

“I’m not in the business to lose money. We’re not doing this to sit vacant, but we know there’s demand across the board, for affordable housing, market-rate housing; we just choose to do this type of housing,” Moresi said. “Williams College, MCLA, General Dynamics — people are coming here for jobs.”

When Moresi bought the building, Berkshire County Head Start was in the process of moving out. A city councilor at the time described the building as “in deplorable condition,” and said the city had not made necessary and costly repairs.

“It was in rough condition, the birds had taken it over,” he said.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Moresi has a track record of successfully ushering through development efforts, including the mixed-use Norad Mill in North Adams. His reputation as someone who gets things done is in part why the city agreed to sell to him.

While the lone bid of $225,000 from Moresi was well under the assessed property value of $914,300, the city decided it would save money in the long run by not having to make the necessary repairs and maintain the aging structure, which is more than a century old.

Moresi expressed some regret that he came in too high with his bid, as he thought it would be more competitive. But, he acknowledges, “frankly now, looking at the market, I did great.”

