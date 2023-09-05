A former North Adams officer has a long recovery ahead after being hit by allegedly intoxicated driver in Maine

A former North Adams police officer could have a yearlong recovery ahead of him after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Maine.
David Lemieux, who is from Williamstown, was among three Maine state troopers and a trooper in training who were struck by a Subaru that went up over the curb on Aug. 22 in the town of Hollis, according to Maine State Police.
“I think it went well,” Lemieux said of his surgery last week. “My tibia and fibula are broken. It could take up to a year, close to a year, to recover.”
The driver of the Subaru, 24-year-old Tyler Croston of Westbrook, Maine, "veered into the breakdown lane and struck all four troopers,” state police said last week. Croston is being held on $250,000 bail. His next court appearance is in December.
Lemieux acknowledged that the crash, which he told The Eagle last week he didn’t see coming and doesn’t remember, may affect him professionally.
“I hope it doesn’t," he said. "Mentally, it probably will for a while.”
Lemieux’s father is a former Williamstown police sergeant who served in the department for more than 30 years. Lemieux left North Adams for Maine in 2017
He expects some kind of on-duty work tailored to him while he recovers. He is hopeful that he will be receiving some sort of disability payment.
“HR is supposed to call me next week,” he said. “I’m hoping for some type of ‘on the duty’ payment.”
As for the other officers injured in the crash, Lemieux says they’re at home and recovering.
“It’s going to be a long road for everybody,” he said.
While Lemieux doesn’t know the full details of his rehab process yet, he expects a lot of physical therapy.
In the meantime, he’s watching '90s movies on Netflix, and enjoying the support of his wife and child, as well as communities in both Massachusetts and in Maine.