A former North Adams police officer was injured after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Maine

A former North Adams police officer, now a Maine state trooper, is awaiting surgery after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver.
David Lemieux, a Berkshire native, was among three troopers and a trooper in training, who were standing in a residential driveway interviewing people involved in a family dispute shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the town of Hollis when they all were struck, according to Maine State Police.
“We’re lucky we’re all alive,” Lemieux told The Eagle on Tuesday. “I’m going to have surgery tomorrow morning on my ankle. I’m going to have a hardware store down there. I got road rash on my arm and a pretty good bump on my head.”
The driver of the Subaru, 24-year-old Tyler Croston of Westbrook, Maine, "veered into the breakdown lane and struck all four troopers,” state police wrote in a statement on Monday.
The other officers also suffered broken bones, one of whom received a compound fracture and was listed in serious but stable condition.
Croston, who was treated for minor injuries, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to multiple news reports, Sheriff William King said during a news conference that it was currently unclear whether Croston acted intentionally.
Croston’s first court appearance is on Wednesday. He has prior domestic violence-related charges against him.
“I hope it wasn’t something intentional,” Lemieux said.
Lemieux said he does not remember what happened because his back was turned to the car when he was hit.
Lemieux, who left North Adams for Maine in 2017, said nothing like this has happened to him in the past.
“I worked Interstate 295 for quite a while, and you have cars get close to you, but never something like this,” he said. “We were in the middle of town, it’s quiet, nobody’s around. It was crazy.”
Lemieux’s father is a former Williamstown police sergeant who worked for the department more than 30 years.
Lemieux said he was grateful not only for his “very supportive wife and 3-year-old,” but for the swell of support he’s received since the incident.
“I’m blessed to have people calling me from back home, and people from here," he said, "hundreds of text messages and calls, and it’s nice to have people who really care.”