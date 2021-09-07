ADAMS—Days after starting school, four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Hoosac Valley Elementary School, according to Hoosac Valley Regional School District Superintendent Aaron Dean.
“Like everybody else, we are dealing with some cases,” Dean said. “We had to quarantine some grade two students and some grade one students.”
A mobile testing unit will be outside the elementary school on Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. testing anyone in the school community who is interested, Dean said.
“We’re working diligently on the physical distancing pieces to try to prevent close contacts as much as possible,” he said.
Farmington River Elementary School in Otis recently closed after a COVID-19 outbreak and there have been cases of COVID-19 at Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School. Countywide, community transmission is currently substantial, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All students in the elementary school are masked, Dean said.