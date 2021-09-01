NORTH ADAMS — Four members of the city's police department have tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief Jason Wood said Tuesday.
"We're going to encourage anybody who had any contact with these officers ... to get tested," Wood said. "We're not going to mandate it, though."
Amid the pandemic, the police building has mostly not been open to the public, he said.
When asked what the vaccination rate for police staff is, Wood said most have been vaccinated but he did not have an exact figure.
Those who tested positive feel sick but are OK, Wood said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community transmission is currently high in Berkshire County.