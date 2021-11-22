ADAMS — With 12 happy, playful dogs of varying ages and health challenges to care for, Kathy “Skippy” Hynes has her hands full.
Hynes operates a nonprofit animal shelter, Gotspotsetc.org, out of two properties in Adams. Six dogs live at her primary home and the rest at a second structure not far down the road. Both locations are heated and air conditioned, and the dogs have daily playtime. Most of them are fairly rambunctious and have their favorite playmates and toys.
But, some of them are facing challenges with aging and other maladies — three of them are being treated for cancer, and one of them is blind.
The cost of health care alone is a steep challenge for Hynes. So, at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Olga Sommers Center for Music & Art (formerly St. Mark’s Church) on Commercial Street in Adams, Hynes will host a fundraiser to help finance the care of her furry friends.
The featured guest is Berkshire medium Pam Ellis. She will offer remarks and advice to guests. The cost is $45, and preregistration is required. To register and pay the $45 fee, visit GotSpotsEtc.org, call 413-743-2259 or email skippy10@outlook.com.
One of Hynes’ clients is Roxy, a medium-size dog found as a severely malnourished stray, blind, diabetic and suffering from cancer. The dog was brought in by Adams Police several months back. Since then, Roxy has been eating lots and has filled out well. She is starting to relax enough to play with her friends, but still seems somewhat timid.
Another fellow traveler, Buddy, is a large dog, in his later middle age, and he once was the best friend of a homeless man who died, but not before getting Hynes to promise to take care of Buddy for the rest of his life. Buddy likes to chase his favorite bouncy ball, grab it and haul it off to his secret hiding place for all his toys. It’s not a great hiding place — sometimes the others dogs will swipe one of his toys.
Moxy is a medium-size dog with lots of energy, and she loves to play. Her favorite playmate is Sally, a slightly smaller and younger pup that can match Moxy’s energy.
All the dogs have a variety of scars, bandages and patches of fur still growing back after medical treatments. But, when it’s playtime, the joy shines through in their little doggie eyes.
“They still have a good time, and as long as they’re with me, that won’t stop,” Hynes said.