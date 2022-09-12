A new art exhibition space is planned for Hotel Downstreet in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — A several thousand foot art exhibition space is coming to the first floor of Hotel Downstreet.

"Our objective is to activate the street level presence of the property, draw visitors to Main Street, and provide dynamic gathering space for downtown," said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group, a Stockbridge-based company that purchased the hotel last year with Rhode Island-based Peregrine Group.

Some specifics about the exhibition space are yet to be announced, Eustis said in an email, "but we will be collaborating with galleries, with MASS MoCA and other cultural institutions directly, as well as with artists with strong ties to North Adams." The space, which totals several thousand square feet, will also be used for small gatherings, she said.

Colin Kane, principal of Peregrine Group, said an in email that the goal is to take advantage of the hotel's proximity to Mass MoCA, which is about a five-minute walk from away and draws a steady stream of visitors during the day.

"The hope is that Downstreet can serve as a gateway to the rest of the existing architecturally attractive high street," Kane said, "and be a catalyst for the currently vacant storefronts to fill with equally attractive and contributing storefront tenants."

The 5,000-square-foot space was previously occupied by the North Adams Museum of History and Science. After the hotel, formerly a Holiday Inn, was bought and rebranded late last year, the museum was offered a smaller space in the hotel but declined and moved out.