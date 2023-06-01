The UNO community gardens in North Adams were damaged over the weekend. Here's how you can help

NORTH ADAMS — When Jennifer Munoz went to check the raised beds at UNO Community Garden on Sunday, what was gorgeous garlic the day before had been totally stomped down, she said.

There's about a dozen plots around UNO Park and Community Center, and Northern Berkshire Community Coalition contracts Munoz to maintain them and volunteers help her regularly.

On Sunday, alongside the trampled plants, Munoz found trash, like wrappers and garbage, littering the gardens.

"Some of the seedlings were completely thrown out and thrown on the gravel," she said. Other plants were sheared off, and she found broken glass in the garden, "which of course is dangerous because we're working with our hands."

There's been similar issues in the community gardens in previous years, she said, but "this is the worst I've seen it. There was so much garbage and glass. That's what really scared me this time."

She cleaned up the mess and then wrote about it on social media trying to raise awareness about the gardens and their sensitivity. "Can you spread the word that we are growing food in these beds and that no one should stomp or play in the soil, crush or pull the plants, or leave garbage and glass in the garden?" she wrote on a North Adams Facebook page.

There's been damage in previous years and once, someone ripped out and left all the carrots on the ground, she sad. When she's put up signs in the past though, they've gotten taken down or damaged. "We've had people ruin our signs," Munoz said. She said she's reported it to police in the past, but opted not to this time.

The garden has raised beds with a variety of vegetables, as well as fruit trees and bushes. Anyone is welcome to take a small amount of produce — walk by and take a pear from the tree or a handful of raspberries. In the summer, the gardens are in bloom and lush.

“It's a lovely little corner there," Munoz said. "It's meant to be for everyone to enjoy."

A group of volunteers, many regulars, come every weekend to help Munoz with the garden — watering, weeding and planting. Anyone is welcome Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to help, and it's a family-friendly event, she said.

"We appreciate it if anybody is interested in gardening or helping to create the area beautiful or safe or both. People can bring picnics, snacks," she said, adding that there are picnic tables and shade.

How the recent damage might affect the harvest this year, Munoz is not sure, but she's hopeful some plants will bounce back.