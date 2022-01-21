After days of work, gas leak in North Adams has been repaired

NORTH ADAMS — Crews have found and repaired a gas leak on West Main Street that they had been trying to locate for several days.

The leak was repaired overnight, Chris Farrell, a spokesperson for Berkshire Gas, said Friday morning.

"We will continue to have crews on site today for monitoring and restoration," he wrote in an email. "We will also continue to operate an aspiration trailer today to remove any residual odor of natural gas that may be trapped under the frost."

Crews have been in the area for a week. They did initial repairs last Thursday and Friday after the smell of gas was reported, and then were searching for an additional leak, a process made difficult by frost, Farrell said.