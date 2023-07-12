'Governor, we just need help.' Local leaders say recent storm highlights Northern Berkshires' infrastructure crisis

NORTH ADAMS — Following a severe rainstorm that ravaged the Berkshires — especially Northern Berkshires — Gov. Maura Healey came to town to survey the damage, promising help but not how much, exactly.

A collection of local dignitaries stood alongside Healey on Wednesday on the corner of Morgan and State streets in front of a hole in the road where a manhole culvert failed.

“[It] couldn’t take on any more water and collapsed, flooding State Street,” said North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who stood near the gaping hole with Healey, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley, state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, and state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket.

In order to qualify for federal disaster aid, damage statewide has to total at least $12.4 million, according to MEMA. Local officials have fretted this week that the total damage wouldn’t be that high, though. Asked if the damage does not meet the threshold, whether the state will still put up money, Healey said, “I’m not going to make any calls or judgments on that now," noting that she'd wait for MEMA to make its assesments.

“I’m committed to working to try to find ways to make sure we meet the moment and meet the need,” Healey said. “But right now we’re just in the initial stages of getting our arms around that and what an assessment might look like.”

MEMA spokesperson Sara Porter said Wednesday that MEMA does not yet know whether the level of damage will meet the $12.4 million threshold.

Municipal and state leaders throughout the Berkshires advocated for state aid after stormwater infrastructure failed on Monday. Officials said that the rain came too hard and too fast for aging infrastructure to handle it.

Macksey made a direct plea to Healey during Wednesday’s news conference.

“Governor, we just need help,” Macksey said, turning to face Healey. “We need help from the state and federal level, not only to rebuild what we see today, but also to work on long-term fixes … North Adams has an infrastructure crisis we’ve talked about for a long time, and we need resources behind us to help us with that.”

Further pleas for state aid Clarksburg estimated more than $1 million worth of damage from Monday's storm. In Adams on Monday, partially untreated sewer water made its way into the Hoosic River after the town’s wastewater treatment plant was overwhelmed, and flooded. In Clarksburg, its town hall flooded, and an embankment going up to a condo complex on Carson Avenue eroded away by at least eight inches due to the rushing north Branch of the Hoosic River. Town Administrator Carl McKinney highlighted an issue he said was created by the state. Hurricane Irene struck in 2011, severely damaging Route 8. As a result, during the rebuilding effort, the state “armored their side of the river really well,” McKinney said. The unintended result: the river has shifted westward, toward the Carson Avenue area, causing increased embankment erosion into the river on the side opposite Route 8. McKinney said the state needs to move the riverbed back where it used to be, and it needs to armor the embankment behind the condo complex.

Macksey updated what she told The Eagle on Tuesday — that the damage in town would take roughly $1.5 million to fix — saying on Wednesday that the town estimates it as closer to $2 million, with that number subject to increase.

Healey acknowledged the difficulties small cities and towns have in paying for repairs of this magnitude, saying the storm shows investments need to be made in smaller communities.

“North Adams, great city, it’s also a small city, that brings with it particular challenges, and our smaller towns, they don't have the workforce, the resources, the funding, they always need to be able to do what needs doing,” Healey said.

She added that her administration is working with the federal legislative delegation and promised residents who had experienced flooding that, “we’re committed to assessing what’s going on and figuring out what the solution’s going to be.”

Healey recognized the role of climate change in causing these types of quick storms that overwhelm stormwater infrastructure, a point Barrett made as well.

“The infrastructure is very old in communities like North Adams across the state, but in the last six years, we’ve seen bursts like this,” Barrett said. “In Adams six years ago, $3 million in damage in 5 minutes. These bursts are popping up more and more all the time.”

Healey spoke to widespread flooding, bridges and roads washing out, culverts failing, and flooding on farmland. Commissioner of Agriculture Ashley Randle also visited Western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Healey also visited a second location, 842 Church St. in North Adams, where resident Michelle Groves's driveway was completely washed out to the street, inches from her house foundation. Berkshire Gas had to replace the gas line, which was damaged. The basement also took on water, but the gas furnace and hot water heater were not damaged.

Groves, who resides and works in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., visits the property on weekends and holidays. Her family has owned the property since the 1940s, and she grew up in the house, which she believes dates to the early 1900s.

"This is the worst it's ever been," Groves said of the damage. "I have a big mess, and I need to be here to take care of it."

Groves believes that the railroad diverted the water through a tunnel in the back of her property to avoid further sinkholes on the railroad's property.

As for now, Groves is worried about more rain.

When asked how Healey’s presence on Wednesday would help local community members, the governor said she thinks it important to be on the scene and to glean details directly.

“To see actually what’s happening and to take that in, to take that back, to make sure that we’re having the conversations and understand first-hand what the damage has been, in that way we can take the steps necessary to address it,” Healey said. “I hear about these things, I get sent videos, I get sent pictures, I talk on the phone, but there’s nothing quite like seeing it up close and also talking to those impacted by the event.”

Gillian Jones-Heck contributed to this report.