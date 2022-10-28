Green River Farms, part of the famous South Williamstown viewshed, goes up for sale for $2.75 million

WILLIAMSTOWN — The centerpiece of the South Williamstown viewshed is up for sale, including three greenhouses, a dairy barn, a 10-stall stable, a farm store/cidery, a two bedroom farmhouse, more than 100 acres of farmland, a 16-acre apple orchard and 300 blueberry bushes — all spread across 244 acres.
The property sits on both sides of the hilly section of Route 7, providing much of Williamstown’s famous scenic views available to local and visiting motorists.
According to Burnham Gold Realtor Erin Scott, the asking price is $2.75 million. The property is for sale by the estate of the late owner Franklin C. Lewis, she noted.
"Green River Farms is a critically important property in Williamstown as it serves as one of the keystone agricultural properties in the region and sits within one of the town's most scenic viewsheds," explained Andrew Groff, director of community development for the town. "The views of our surrounding mountains, farms, and forests from Cold Spring Road are arguably some of the best scenery on Route 7. The Town is looking forward to working with future prospective farmers on helping bring the property back to being a key part of the local agricultural economy."
During the early 1900s, the historic property was owned by Robert Steele, who operated Modern Dairy, one of the largest dairy suppliers in the area at the time. Steele sold the farm in 1955 to Fritz Langer, who continued with the dairy operations until he auctioned off his herd of 200 cattle and retired in 1980. He and his wife continued living on the farm and leasing space to other local farmers who harvested hay and grazed cattle there.
When it came time to sell, Langer found that full market value was too expensive for farmers to afford the purchase. He was determined to preserve its use as a farm, so he sold the development rights to the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture through the Agricultural Preservation Restriction program for $213,000, limiting most of the property to agricultural purposes.
In 1997, Langer sold the farm, including the restrictions, to Harry Patten, who grew crops and operated the farm store. In 2009, Patten sold it to Jim Galusha, who sold it to Lewis the following year.
After he bought it, Lewis installed a playground, and stocked the farm store with prepared foods and fresh produce. He also created a petting zoo in the barn and folded the Store At Five Corners into the new agricultural tourism attraction. It seemed popular for a time, but after a couple of years, Lewis shut it all down, saying he was losing money on it. The playground has since been removed.
Bette Craig, president of the South Williamstown Community Association, said her group is watching to see who winds up owning the farmland.
"It's been inactive for for some years now," she said. "We are hoping that it will be purchased by somebody who will really use it. Ideally it would be great to get some sort of cooperative things going on there. I think that would be the highest and best use."
The land is assessed at $800,000.
The Store At Five Corners was once part of the property, until it was sold in 2021 to a nonprofit group which now operates the store.