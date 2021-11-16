HANCOCK — At a special town meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, voters will decide whether to approve a proposed change to the zoning bylaw that would increase setbacks for single-family structures.
The meeting will be conducted on the second floor of Town Hall, which is not handicap-accessible, causing consternation among some residents.
Christy Moran, chair of the town Planning Board, said arrangements are being made so that anyone who can’t get to the second floor can participate from the parking lot, including making comments and voting on the measure.
“Accommodations will be made,” she said.
The proposed change would require a 60-foot setback from the street to the residence. To pass, two-thirds of voters would have to favor the proposal.
Moran noted that the town has no setback requirements, meaning that the state default of a 20-foot setback applies. But, with so many second-home owners moving to town, there was a concern that investors could come in and start subdividing the bigger lots to build homes on smaller lots, she added.
“We want to preserve the character of the town, keep its open, agricultural feel,” Moran said. “It’s a density issue.”
She said that, for many years, there have been a number of efforts to increase the setback, without results.