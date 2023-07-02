<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Hancock voters approve spending $35,000 on a used ladder truck for the fire department

The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department is poised to buy a used ladder truck after voters approved the purchase at a special town meeting on Monday.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

HANCOCK — Twenty-six residents turned out for a special town meeting Monday night and voted unanimously to transfer $35,000 from the fire truck stabilization fund to purchase a used ladder truck. A two-thirds vote was needed because the money was transferred from this fund.

Town Clerk Linda Burdick said the three Select Board members, the moderator, the town clerk, the town secretary and 14 members of the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department were in attendance.

With 547 registered voters, turnout was under 5 percent for the one-item town meeting.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

