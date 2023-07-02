Hancock voters approve spending $35,000 on a used ladder truck for the fire department

HANCOCK — Twenty-six residents turned out for a special town meeting Monday night and voted unanimously to transfer $35,000 from the fire truck stabilization fund to purchase a used ladder truck. A two-thirds vote was needed because the money was transferred from this fund.
Town Clerk Linda Burdick said the three Select Board members, the moderator, the town clerk, the town secretary and 14 members of the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department were in attendance.
With 547 registered voters, turnout was under 5 percent for the one-item town meeting.