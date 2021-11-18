Hancock postponed a vote on a zoning change after the crowd spilled into the Town Hall parking lot

HANCOCK — A special town meeting Wednesday night at Town Hall drew so many people that the overflow crowd wound up in the parking lot listening on their phones.
They participated in one vote — to postpone the meeting until the annual town meeting in May.
According to Town Clerk Linda Burdick, 69 voters turned out for meeting, to be held in the second-floor meeting room at Town Hall, which can only hold 50 people and isn’t handicapped-accessible.
There was a phone number set up so the overflow crowd could participate in the meeting.
The meeting was scheduled to vote on a zoning change that would increase from 20 feet to 60 feet the distance residential structures would have to be set back from the front of the property. To pass, two-thirds of voters would have to favor the proposal.
But given the size of the crowd, voters — both inside and outside — agreed unanimously to postpone, Burdick said.
Planning Board Chair Christie Moran noted that the town currently has no setback requirements, meaning the state default of a 20-foot setback applies. But with so many second-home owners moving to town, there was a concern that investors could come in and start subdividing the bigger lots to build homes on smaller lots, she added.
“We want to preserve the character of the town, keeps its open, agricultural feel,” Moran said. “It’s a density issue.”
She said there have been a number of efforts to increase the setback for many years, without results.
The annual town meeting is scheduled for May 2, 2022 at Hancock Elementary School.