NORTH ADAMS — Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts plans to open an indoor cultivation site for medical and recreational marijuana on Curran Highway.

The company is holding a community outreach meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom for residents to learn more about the project and ask questions. A day before the meeting, a presentation with more information will be posted on the company's website at tinyurl.com/2p8djh4u.

The Cannabis Control Commission requires a community outreach meeting as part of its licensing process. The company has approval to cultivate for adult use, and is now seeking approval for medical cultivation, a company spokesperson said.

A year ago, the city's Planning Board approved Temescal Wellness at 1466 Curran Highway.

The company plans to open the site in August, a spokesperson said.

The ID for Thursday's Zoom meeting is 880 8992 1275 and the password is 881964. Detailed instructions for how to log on to the virtual meeting can be found on the city's online calendar.