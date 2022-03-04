Slain North Adams man described as someone who 'always helped people down on their luck'

NORTH ADAMS — On Thursday, friends and family of Dennis Bernardi gathered to mourn the loss of a man described as hardworking and giving, ever liable to help when someone needed a hand.
"He was always someone who would greet you with a smile, and was always willing to help people," said North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey.
Bernardi, 71, was a contractor and carpenter who purchased, rehabilitated and sold homes in the North Adams area.
Macksey said she knew Dennis for "almost my whole life," and remembered him as a local contractor who seemed to always have that hard-to-find item for a household project on hand.
"If you ever needed something that you couldn't find in the store, you could ask Dennis, and he had it somewhere," she said. "He was a collector of anything you needed for a house."
Dave Thayer said he lives nearby Bernardi's home in Clarksburg, and worked with him on homes, specializing in installing insulated concrete floors. Bernardi would travel around scouting for materials for his home renovations — and when he acquired a critical mass of items, he purchased another fixer-upper and went right back to work.
"We can bump into each other any time to sit there and start talking, pick up where we left off," he said. "He was just a good friend."
The two would banter on job sites, Thayer said, adding that Bernardi owned property around the city of North Adams.
Sometimes, also working on Bernardi's projects would be 36-year-old William Gingerich.
Gingerich worked for Bernardi "on and off for a couple of years," Thayer said. Bernardi was known to offer a helping hand to those facing hard times, he said, and had offered Gingerich, whose family said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a place to stay on his Clarksburg property.
"And he always helped people down on their luck," said Thayer. "He [Dennis] was trying to help him [Gingerich] out, give him a place off the street."
In a turn of events that shocked many, Gingerich is now charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with Bernardi's death, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Police performed a well-being check on Bernardi on Feb. 23 after it was noticed that Bernardi's truck was missing from his driveway for a few days, and authorities found him at home deceased.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was homicide. Bernardi is survived by three siblings, including a twin sister, as well as the numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his obituary states.
Authorities with a warrant arrested Gingerich in the western New York town of Lewiston, along the Canadian border. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, where he's set to be arraigned on the charges.
The suspect accused of killing a man in his Clarksburg home remains in NY, awaiting extradition to Berkshire County
The DA's office says it is withholding details about the crime until that arraignment.
Friend of the family Jeannie Poplaski filtered out of Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home on Thursday, where cars crowded the parking lot as friends and family of Bernardi came to pay their respects.
Echoing others who reflected on their memories of Bernardi, Poplaski said he was friendly and thoughtful, and forgiving.
"He was a guy who would do anything for anyone, and he wasn't judgmental," she said.