NORTH ADAMS — In what has become a familiar problem for 2021, technical issues threw off a Zoom meeting.
It appeared that developer Veselko Buntic was not present when called for his hearing before the Planning Board in a Zoom meeting Monday evening. In reality, a technical issue was to blame, according to Marcus Lyon, the board's secretary and assistant city clerk.
When it seemed the developer was not present, the hearing on his proposal to turn 34-36 Eagle St. into an eight-unit apartment building was moved to January.
Buntic attended the virtual meeting and tried to speak, but he had technical issues and was not able to, according to Lyon. "He was not a no-show," Lyon said. Buntic sent Lyon several emails during the meeting notifying him of the issue, which Lyon said he saw after the meeting.
Recently, Buntic, the New York City-based developer who submitted a proposal to redevelop the Mohawk Theater, submitted plans to the city to develop 34-36 Eagle St., a property known as the Tower and Porter Block.
In 2016, Buntic and a then-business partner purchased the building for $60,000, and in 2018 proposed a 27-room hotel for the property, but the hotel did not materialize. The main hurdle was his business partner, Buntic has said, whom he no longer is working with.