Hearts Pace tea shop and lounge opening in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — An Eagle Street storefront that has long been empty will soon be home to a new business.

Next month, Beau Barela is opening Hearts Pace, a tea shop and healing arts lounge at 15 Eagle St.

“I really wanted a space for people to be able to come and hang out. And not necessarily a place where people need to go to drink,” Barela said. He envisions a casual hangout space with tea, coffee, and some sweets.

Two years ago, Barela moved to North Adams from New York City, where he worked as a creative director for a women’s wear brand. He had a friend in Greenfield who had long been telling him to move to western Massachusetts, and when he was able to work remotely amid the pandemic, he decided to relocate.

“Coming to North Adams, I really didn’t feel like there was any place for me to go to write or read a book or just to get out of the house and decompress and chill without having to go to a restaurant that might expect me to order food,” he said. “I really value those places in New York and I felt like that there was opportunity for that here.”

At his shop, some tea will be served Gongfu style, a Chinese way of making tea. The tea is steeped multiple times, Barela said. “As you continue to steep the tea, the leaves open up each time in a way that allows more in different flavor profiles to be enjoyed.”

The shop will also offer tea served in a teapot, tea to-go, and coffee.

In the back of the shop, the space has a separate room where it will offer wellness treatment likes massages and reiki, a Japanese technique to reduce stress. Barela, a licensed massage therapist, will be giving massages, and he hired someone to do reiki.

Hearts Pace will also host events. Barela plans to feature performances like music and spoken word.

A shop with tea, art, massage and other wellness services is a fusion of Barela’s interests. “This is really all the things I hold closest to my heart, which is why I called it Hearts Pace,” Barela said. He added, “I wanted to focus on healing arts. And it’s like a healing art space. So it’s kind of a play on words.”

The business is opening in a space on Eagle Street that Persnickety Toys, a longtime city toy store, previously occupied before it closed in 2019.

Though there are several empty storefronts on Eagle Street, Barela is excited about downtown North Adams. “I see a ton of potential, and it’s exciting to see businesses like Jack’s and Clipper Kings and the Plant Connector all thriving and doing so well,” he said. “Having met some of the local building owners recently, it seems like there’s a lot of interest from people to open businesses downtown. I’m excited to see to see it evolve, but also be part of that evolution.”

Hearts Pace plans to officially open on Aug. 5, an opening date that coincides with First Fridays — an event the first Friday of each month when downtown businesses and galleries stay open late.