Dog licenses, winter parking and infrastructure: Five highlights from this week's Adams Select Board meeting

ADAMS — At its Wednesday evening meeting, the Adams Select Board approved an array of items concerning dog license fees, winter parking, infrastructure projects and more.
The five members voted unanimously to approve each item on the agenda and also ratified Isaiah Moore as the town’s new community development administrative assistant. Here are five highlights.
5. Winter parking change
Last year, the town experimented with an alternative to its customary Nov. 15-April 15 ban on overnight on-street parking. Instead, the town prohibited overnight parking only when a winter storm emergency was declared.
Police and the Department of Public Works told the Select Board that last year’s arrangement made it difficult to ensure cars were off the roads for storms. Snow became harder to clear when parked vehicles got in the way, and emergency vehicles had difficulty traveling on narrow, hilly and congested roads.
So, the Select Board voted unanimously to return to a seasonal ban, although it shortened the dates. From Dec. 1 to March 31 this year, on-street parking will be prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m.
For residents without access to off-street parking, the town offers a $75 yearlong permit for overnight parking in the Renfrew lot and the Kearns Lane lot off of Summer Street. Residents can find the one-page application online at town.adams.ma.us or at the treasurer-collector’s office.
4. Dog license fees stay the same
The town asks residents to license all dogs to ensure that the animals remain up to date on their shots, especially for rabies. Fees, paid between April 1 and March 31 of each year, are $10 for a neutered male or spayed female, or $20 if the dog is not neutered or spayed.
Adams is home to between 1,200 and 1,300 dogs, and fees have remained at their current level “for quite a long time,” Town Clerk Haley Meczywor said. License applications can be found online at town.adams.ma.us or at the town clerk’s office.
3. Council on Aging agreement with Savoy
Adams has formalized an agreement to share its Council on Aging services with Savoy residents who are 60 years of age or older through next June. In return, Savoy will pay Adams $35,000, and if all goes to plan, the towns may pursue a long-term regional agreement.
2. Infrastructure projects
After a state inspection of the town hall elevator, the town learned that water was seeping into the elevator pit, causing the potential for wear on the elevator shaft. To avoid further costs down the line, and to ensure town residents can use the elevator to access town hall offices, the Select Board approved a $30,000 transfer from its reserve fund for repairs. The proposal now heads to the Finance Committee, which meets 6 p.m. Monday in town hall.
To replace an aging DPW excavator, the town plans to buy new equipment. Town leaders want to spread the $164,000 cost for the new Volvo excavator over five years, with a 2.6 percent interest rate, suggesting that paying the entire amount upfront would drain Adams’ balance of Chapter 90 funds. Chapter 90 is a state program that provides aid to cities and towns for road infrastructure, although several observers, including Auditor Suzanne Bump, have said the state underfunds the program, posing particular difficulties for rural towns in Western Massachusetts.
Town Administrator Jay Green referenced an October report from Bump and added that he believes municipalities could benefit from a state program for building-related infrastructure, similar to the way Chapter 90 works for road infrastructure. Such a program, he said, could help towns plan for projects such as the elevator repair.
“I think I would be in good company with other town managers not only across the state but particularly in the Berkshires and Western Mass.,” Green said. “We need help with infrastructure.”
The Select Board also gave National Grid permission to install poles on Gould and Thiel roads. The installation, Green said, “will provide National Grid power to the water infrastructure at the [Greylock] Glen, which will not only provide water service to the outdoor center but eventually the entire development once that’s built out.”
1. Review of government structure
Town government in Adams, which does not have a charter, takes its structure from five documents, the last of which was ratified in 1984. To review those documents and make recommendations for improvements, the Select Board approved the hiring of a municipal government consultant and plans to assemble a committee of residents for the yearlong process.