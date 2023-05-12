History of a forgotten family graveyard and a 2-year-old's grave becomes clearer with the help of some Eagle readers

HANCOCK — After telling The Eagle about a forgotten cemetery in the woods behind Town Hall, Melissa Skidmore learned more about the site from folks who read the article.
An email from Matt Miller of Lenox, and a typewritten note from Joan Burdick of Hancock, shed light on the family graveyard and its history.
In April, The Eagle reported on Skidmore’s curiosity about the nearly hidden cemetery, and about a 2-year-old boy interred there.
Skidmore and her daughter were horseback riding about 15 years ago in the woods of Hancock when they came upon a graveyard with at least 10 headstones. The graveyard itself has nine slate headstones showing. Most have no inscriptions. One of the slate headstones has a cryptic engraving: “NH 1786.”
The Eagle reported that one of the headstones, the largest one, seemingly of granite, covered in moss, carried a message of grief more than two centuries old.
Etched with the year of 1803, the headstone marks the burial spot for Thomas Hayles, who was in the “2nd year of his age” when he died. The headstone reads, “Fare you well my little babe Though hundredth of mile apart your little actions and your ways are lock in my heart.”
Because of the aged gravestone, the name Hayles was read wrong. The messages sent afterwards identified that family name as Haykes.
Miller said he was researching his ancestry and came across records showing the deceased toddler’s name as Thomas Haykes, and that his family lived briefly in Hancock and possibly in Stephentown, N.Y., which is just across the state line from Hancock.
Joan Burdick, a longtime active member of the community and part of the Hancock Council on Aging, sent Skidmore additional information on the gravesite. She noted that in the 1970s, the Lions and Lioness group took on the job of caring for cemeteries in town, then turned that task to the Historical Commission. But after a while, with the Haykes cemetery so close to a snowmobile trail, it was decided to leave it be, let the leaves cover the site so it wouldn’t be noticed by the miscreants who were swiping headstones at the time.
Skidmore was fascinated by the new information.
“I think it’s really interesting,” she said, but it has raised new questions for her.
“I want to see if I can find any of their relatives, find out where they went when they left Hancock,” Skidmore said. “And that headstone is different than the others. I think it may be newer than the grave, and that maybe they made the headstone years later, and returned to the area to better mark Thomas’ grave.”
The incongruous size of the child’s headstone, compared to the smaller slate planks, may be an indication of the emphasis the grieving family put on the loss of a beloved toddler.
The graveyard is not far from a historic cemetery next door to Town Hall, although because it is over a hill and surrounded by forest, it can’t be seen from there.
Another feature found just over the hill from the town cemetery, just a short walk from the Haykes plot, is a tomb or vault, similar to one found in Savoy not long ago. It was likely used to store cadavers of people who died during the winter, when the ground is too hard to dig graves.
Joan Burdick agreed with that assessment in her letter to Skidmore.
“The vault in back of the cemetery was for winter death keeping,” she wrote. “Our 1976 Bicentennial book mentions it might have been used for weapon storing during the Revolutionary War.”
In a handwritten attachment, Burdick notes that the Haykes cemetery was active from 1796 to 1803, the year young Thomas died, and not long before the family moved away.