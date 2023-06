School name: Hoosac Valley High School

Graduation location/Date: Hoosac Valley High School in Cheshire

Class size: 50

Valedictorian: Kathryn E. Scholz

Salutatorian: Tia P. Kareh

Memorable moment: During Tia Kareh's comments, she paused and held up her phone, aimed it at herself, tilted it toward her fellow graduates behind her and shot a class selfie while the crowd giggled and the grads posed.